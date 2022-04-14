You can get your hands on a brand new PlayStation5 at Game today.

The PlayStation5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.

Following its November 2020 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

But UK gaming fans have been given hope with new PS5s available from Game today.

The new consoles are released today, with a range of bundles available.

Rumours of a large restock of PS5s last week proved to be true, and you can pick up your console now.

Whenever new stock lands, it is picked up within seconds and often sells out within a minute.

Demand has been so great that many retailers have brought in new rules to avoid scalpers taking advantage of the system for profit.

Game said: “PlayStation 5's continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply.

“We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks.

“Order updates take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email.

“At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers.

“Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”

