Cinema tickets can cost a lot of money nowadays and forces many of us to be put off from visiting the big screen.

But there is a way to still take a trip to the cinema and watch the latest blockbuster without breaking the wallet.

Plenty of cinemas are offering deals for children to be able to watch the latest films with tickets from just £2.50.

Meaning that there's always a weather-proof option that is a great way to entertain the kids without it costing an arm and a leg.

Plus, we've even saved you a job and rounded up all the deals that are being offered at cinemas.

Get discounted kids cinema tickets

Cineworld offers 'Movies for Juniors' which includes screenings of the latest and best children-friendly movies and tickets cost just £2.50 per child.

Cinema chain Odeon also has a deal running, 'Odeon Kids' when adults pay the same price as a child with the deal running every day during the school holidays and every Saturday and Sunday.

Vue has 'Mini Mornings' with screenings from 10am during the school holidays and cost adults and children just £2.49 each.

Picturehouse cinemas have the 'Kids Club' with tickets at just £3 for both children and adults, plus they even show classics including The Labyrinth and Lady and the Tramp.

Everyman cinemas have 'The Baby Club' which runs every Tuesday or Thursday mornings and plays the latest films with the volume turned down and dim lighting for the comfort of the baby and you get a hot drink and a slice of our delicious cake or small popcorn included in the ticket price.

Showcase cinemas have tickets for children for just £3.99 and they show children's favourites including, Hey Duggee, The Gruffalo, Zog and much more.

