According to TripAdvisor, Tides Kitchen and Wine Bar in Newport ranks as the best restaurant in Pembrokeshire for international food.

The restaurant scores five out of five on the website for its food, service and value.

Western Telegraph: Tides Kitchen and Wine BarTides Kitchen and Wine Bar

St Davids-based Blas Restaurant at Twr y Felin Hotel is named as a TripAdvisor Travellers Choice destination, scoring 4.5 on its food and service, and four on its value.

Third-placed is Tenby’s Clarence House Bar and Restaurant, and fourth-placed is The Knights Tafarn in Narberth.

One satisfied customer at the Knights Tafarn said: “The food in this restaurant caters for all the family. Very good quality and great atmosphere. Reasonably priced. Would recommend.”

The top five is rounded off with Tenby’s Heywood Bar and Grill, which scores five out of five on its atmosphere, as well as 4.5 on food, value and service, with 81 per cent of reviewers ranking it as ‘excellent.’