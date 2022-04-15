Young families are being given a nutritional boost this Spring with a menu of free foods such as fruit, vegetables, pulses and milk being provided free of charge, thanks to the Healthy Start scheme.
The scheme is available to expectant mothers who are more than ten weeks pregnant or who have a child under four and are in receipt of certain benefits.
The scheme means that from the tenth week of pregnancy right up until the infant turns four, a family could receive an additional £1,200 to spend on healthy food and Healthy Start vitamins.
The pre-paid Healthy Start card can then be topped up with credit every four weeks and can be used in all food retailers that accept MasterCard.
But even though the scheme is already up-and-running, nearly 40 per cent of people in Wales who are eligible to claim the Healthy Start allowance still haven’t come forward.
“Four in ten people in Wales could be receiving Healthy Start but they still haven’t applied,” said Lynne Neagle, deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing.
“I urge everyone who thinks they may qualify to apply on line. Sadly the increased cost of living is affecting so many families in Wales and throughout the UK. I just want to make sure that everyone is aware of Healthy Start scheme so that they can start buying healthy food for their families.”
To find out if you’re eligible visit www.healthystart.nhs.uk.
