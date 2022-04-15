Several trees have been stolen from a Pembrokeshire community centre, with the investigating police officers appealing for anybody who may have witnessed or have any information regarding the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven are investigating the digging up and taking of trees from Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre’s garden area.
The trees are believed to have been taken at approximately 1.20pm on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “If you have witnessed this or know any information, please contact PC 1190 on 101 and quote reference DPP/1621/10/04/2022/02/C.”
