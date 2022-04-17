Violence against women and girls is a key component in the latest funding measure secured by Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.

As a result of his drive, additional funding to the tune of £45,000 has been secured from the Home Office to increase the safety of women and girls at key night-time hotpots including Haverfordwest, Carmarthen and Llanelli.

The funding will be used to purchase 2,000 women’s safety kits which will be distributed to some of the key hotspot areas in each of these towns.

The kits will include a torch, a panic alarm and an anti-spike drink cover as well as the unique SelectaDNA personal defence spray that enables the victim to spray the offender with an invisible synthetic DNA solution which will mark skin and clothing for days, weeks or even months.

This will greatly increase the chances of conviction.

The funding will also be used to create some pop-up safe spaces which will be operated by community groups and partners with Dyfed-Powys Police throughout Carmarthen, Llanelli and Aberystwyth.

The news has been welcomed by Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn.

“This additional funding is going to help us to take a practical approach and tackle some of the issues on the ground,” he said.

“Our aim is to reduce violence against woman and girls and this is going to be helped significantly by being able to purchase this essential physical equipment and also by working with our partners to increase the safety at busy night-time locations.”