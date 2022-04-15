Pembrokeshire schoolchildren have raised nearly £1,400 for rugby development in Rwanda by running the distance between the county and the African country.

The sporting challenge by pupils from the Federation of Tavernspite and Templeton Schools saw them collectively run the distance of 5,693 miles from Pembrokeshire to Tara Primary School in Rusizi District, Rwanda.

The aim of the challenge has been to raise funds to develop rugby in Rwanda through the charity Friends of Rwandan Rugby, which is run by Mary and Glyn Watkins from Newport, Gwent.

Tavernspite Year 5 teacher and physical education leader, Richard Henton developed the idea after working alongside Dr Nick Young from Cardiff Metropolitan University on the project.

Richard said: "I wanted to provide the children across the Federation with a real challenge that would engage them and provide them with a feeling that every mile they completed, they were benefitting not only themselves but also children and young people from another part of the world.

Handing over the baton as the miles clock up

"In addition, we wanted to further develop our pupils' understanding of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and the importance of spending quality time with family members out in the fresh air.

"This is why we encouraged all parents and family members to engage in the challenge with their children so that any miles completed as a family during weekends and evenings could be added to the overall total."

Year 5 pupil Bethan Morris said:“It has made all of us children feel so good knowing that we have been able to benefit the lives of so many children and young people from a different part of the world.

"It has also been a great challenge for us to develop our fitness and running skills and we now feel so much fitter after this challenge.”

Even the youngest pupils joined in the challenge

The challenge took place over four weeks and to date has raised £1389.20 which will go towards three key areas that make up the Friends of Rwandan Rugby's objectives

employing a rugby development officer to work across the Rusizi area of Rwanda

purchasing of additional rugby equipment

and supporting the development of rugby pitches and playing areas within the district.

For more information see friendsofrwandanrugby.com/