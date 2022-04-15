A TRUST that helps elderly people and the terminally ill care for their pets is looking for local volunteers in Pembrokeshire.
The Cinnamon Trust helps people over the age of 65 and those of all ages with terminal illness to care for their pets with free pet care. This includes things like walking their dog if the owner is housebound, taking them to the vets, taking the pets in if the owner has to go into hospital or into residential care and even cleaning out litter trays and cages.
The pets can also be registered so that when their owner passes away, they will be taken by the Cinnamon Trust and placed with one of their foster carers for the remainder of the pet’s life.
The trust is looking for volunteer dog walkers to help a resident of Haycastle Cross so that their dog is able to get out on walks.
The trust helps put elderly and ill pet owners’ worries at ease about their ability to provide the necessary care for their animals and ensure that they can stay with their companions for as long as possible.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the Cinnamon Trust can register at www.cinnamon.org.uk or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.
You can also call on 01736 758 701 between 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday.
