The Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival is returning to Tenby this summer after a two-year hiatus.
The three-day event is being brought to the resort by Street Food Warehouse, who ran the popular Street Food Festivals there in 2018 and 2019.
They are promising 'an outstanding line-up of street food traders' on the scenic site right by the South Beach from June 17-19.
The festival will be cooking up a storm each day from 11am to 11pm.
Admission is free, but tickets will be needed for safety purposes.
These can also be ordered for family and friends.
Tickets can be found at streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk/pembrokeshire/
Seat reservation tickets are also available.
The event is sponsored for the first time by Freedom Brewery
Three of the festival's top food traders have been announced - Korean street food specialist Canoodle Catering; The Mighty Soft Shell Crab, who will be serving soft shell crab tempura with aromatic chilli sauce and Dutty's, who create cylindrical cheesecakes.
Many more local and national food and drink vendors will be announced very soon.
Keep up to date on streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk/pembrokeshire Website/Social Media www.pembrokeshirestreetfoodfestival.co.uk
facebook.com/PembrokeshireStFood
instagram.com/pembrokeshirestreetfoodfest/ #summerofstreetfood
