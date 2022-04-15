There will be a week-long road closure in Milford Haven later this month, due to necessary access to water supply.
The road which will be closed is Observatory Avenue in Hakin, which will be closed on the week commencing Monday, April 25, 2022.
The road closure has been confirmed by Pembrokeshire County Council Housing Services.
A spokesperson from the county council said about the road closure: “This is because we need access to the off-site water connection to bring water supply onto the old school site for the (homeless) pods.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
With regards to the homeless pods on the former Hubberston VC School site, there will be an open day once the water supply works have been completed.
The open day will invite people to have a look around, along with Pembrokeshire County Council staff who will be answering questions and speaking to the public.
A county council spokesperson continued: “We will be hosting an open day for community members and interested parties to come and look around and speak to staff once the works are complete.
“If this is something you would be interested in attending, please let us know by emailing housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.”
