The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust has completely smashed its plan to plant 1,000 trees over the winter months, by planting a total of 6,000 across the national park.

This is part of the trust’s conservation campaign, Wild About Woodlands, which transforms local hedgerows, hedge banks and wildlife corridors.

The campaign had an initial target of raising £10,000 to plant an additional 1,000 trees across the park, and exceeded their target six-fold.

The 6,000 trees were planted at nine carefully selected separate sites, to ensure protection for existing meadow habitats.

Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, Jessica Morgan, said: “Although trees play a vital role in the fight against climate change, as well as supporting the wildlife around us, it’s easy to forget that hedgerows perform a similar function and are often the unsung heroes of our countryside.

“Having been a defining feature of our landscape for over a thousand years, around half our hedgerows have been lost since the end of World War Two. This has left us vulnerable to the threats of climate breakdown, while intensifying the decline in biodiversity.”

A total of 1,200 trees were planted at Carew Castle and Nevern, while Duke of Edinburgh volunteers planted 470 trees at Sychpant.

A further 1,900 were planted including oak, hawthorn, blackthorn, hazel, dog rose, crab apple, birch, elder and cherry along the Cleddau Estuary.

Other restorations include a hedge bank in Moylegrove and former hedgerows are also being restored at Maenclochog and Dinas and new hedgerows in Brynberian.

At Penygroes, on the edge of Mynydd Preseli, 300 trees have been planted in a new hedge and former pig enclosure to provide vital connectivity for adders in the area.

A spokesperson from the national park said: “One of the best things about supporting hedgerows and tree planting is that once established, they can be managed with minimum intervention and cost.

“As new funding is secured, further opportunities will be sought to increase the number of trees planted in Pembrokeshire and to support volunteer Tree Wardens.

“Work will also be undertaken to increase the area of favourably managed habitats that support biodiversity areas and key connectivity corridors in the national park.”