More than 50 entries contested Tenby Camera Club's final Open competition of the season on Thursday, April 14.
The standard of work from the 14 photographers who was very high, making for a difficult task for judge Carol McNiven Young to separate the top flyers.
She held back 16 images of which four were highly commended and nine commended.
The gold medal was given to Charlie Kidd and his superb action shot, Jay Confrontation.
The silver medal was taken by Paul Richards and his well-spotted Dipper with Insects.
The bronze medal was awarded to Cheryl Hewitt with a mono street-style image, Ironman Kiss.
Highly commended were Paul Richards, Caroline Pickett, Dave Bolton and Cheryl Hewitt .
The commended winners were Charlie Kidd and Liz Wallis, each with two images; Francis White, Cheryl Hewitt and Dave Bolton with three images.
