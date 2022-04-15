LEGO has released new products in its popular Jurassic Park and Botanical collections and we need them now.

Whether you're looking for something to keep the kids or the kidults entertained, you might want to add these exciting new sets to your basket ASAP.

You can either let your creativity bloom with the new LEFO Orchid and a Succulents selection or let your imagination run wild with the Jurassic World Dominion set ahead of the film's release.

Here's everything you need to know about the new sets and how much they will set you back.

LEGO's brand new Jurassic Park set ahead of the new film

LEGO® Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack. Credit: LEGO

If you're excited as us for the new Jurassic Park movie, this new set might help tie you over until it's released.

It comes complete with beloved characters from Jurassic World like Owen and Claire as well as Dr Alan Grant and Dr Ellie Sattler from the original Jurassic Park film.

There are even some brand new dinosaur figures including the ferocious Giganotosaurus and equally terrifying Therizinosaurus.

Jurassic Park and World characters in the LEGO® Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack set. Credit; LEGO

The LEGO Group has teamed up with Universal Brand Development to launched the new set before Jurassic World Dominion hits cinemas in June 2022.

You also be able to construct your own HQ as well as a detailed lab, garage for the all-terrain buggy, an observation tower and a helicopter with spinning rotors!

This brand-new set will be available starting April 16, 2022 and will cost you £114.99 via the LEGO website.

LEGO Succulents. Credit: LEGO

LEGO's new Botanical products

LEGO has added two stunning additions to its Botanical Collection and they rival even real flowers.

The gorgeous new sets include a LEGO Orchid and a LEGO Succulents selection.

It makes the perfect gift for someone you love whether they're passionate about plants or they have a little trouble keeping the real ones alive!

The new sets are designed for adults to let their creative bloom, add a finishing touch to your house and give the kids inside all of us an immersive building experience.

LEGO Orchid. Credit: LEGO

They are a great way to relieve stress and unwind after work or looking after the kids during the Easter break while getting to play at being a little creative and bringing some mindfulness into your everyday.

Both the LEGO Orchid and the LEGO Succulents sets will be available to pre-order from April 14 from LEGO.com as well as selected retailers.

They will then officially launch on May 1, in time for Mother's Day celebrations in many parts of the world.

Find out more about the floral sets by visiting the LEGO website.