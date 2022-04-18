The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from sustainable living to creative cooking.

And this week's specialbuys jump to Monday, with Easter Sunday seeing all supermarkets closed and giving staff a well-earned rest.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Monday, April 18

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Monday, you'll find a range of items amongst Aldi's Specialbuys including clothing steamers and sustainable living products.

With the upright Garment Steamer that provides up to 40 minutes of steaming, you can say goodbye to ironing and have all your delicate items looking perfect.

The steamer comes with gloves, brush, trouser clips, ironing curtain, and hanger. And you can get it now for just £49.99.

Ceramic Pan. (Aldi)

If you've been trying to be more eco-friendly and are looking into a sustainable living but are worried about the cost, well look no further as Aldi has you covered.

The Ceramic Pan has an eco-friendly non-stick coating and you have the choice of a frying pan or griddle pan. Even better it costs just £12.99 and you can get it now.

Beeswax wraps. (Aldi)

You can even say goodbye to cling film as Aldi is selling Beeswax Wraps, which are reusable cotton fabric coated in beeswax. There are three sizes in a pack, small, medium, and large and you can pick from three designs. Buy them now for just £7.99 via Aldi.

If you've been on the hunt for some new trays then the Kirkton House Bamboo Tray is the perfect option. With a choice of three colours, mint, white, natural you can get them now for just £6.99 each.

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

This week Lidl has all the creative cooking essentials you could want, from waffle makers to state-of-the-art coffee machines.

Tassimo Coffee Machine. (Lidl)

With the Tassimo Happy Pod Coffee Machine at the top of everyone's shopping list. It lets you make your favourite drinks from tea, coffee and even hot chocolate.

Plus, with its smart technology it knows the exact brewing time, drink size and temperature, and it's really quick so even if you're running late there's still time for a coffee.

You can buy it now from Lidi and save £65 with a new price of just £34.99.

Or if you're a waffle fan then you are in luck as you can get the Silvercrest Kitchen Tools Waffle Maker that lets you make five heart-shaped waffles at the same time.

The high quality, the nonstick coating makes sure there's no mess and you can get it now for just £14.99.

Tower Kettle. (Lidl)

If you're on a hunt for a new kettle that the Tower 1.7L Glitz Kettle should be in your basket.

With a 1.7l capacity, you can make 7 cups of your favourite drink, and you can watch as the water boils with a cool blue light effect. You can buy it now for just £29.99 from Lidl.