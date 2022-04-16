A SCHOOL in Haverfordwest has posed the question to its children, asking them how they feel they can make a difference in the community and setting up projects to make it happen.

Report by Emma Jenkins

Year 2 at Prendergast Primary school have been working hard to make the residents of Prendergast smile by undertaking work in the local area.

As part of their school work this term, titled - how can we make a difference? they noticed a lot of litter in the area.

They asked the residents for their views. Many of the residents said they would like to see Prendergast brightened up with flowers, less litter and less dog poo on the streets.

Having taken on these views, the children have created a range of posters and informational videos to encourage people to pick up litter and scoop up the poop.

These posters will be making their way on to the streets of Prendergast in the coming weeks.

The children have undertaken 3 litter picks over the past 4 weeks and have officially adopted the area and pledged to keep it tidy with the Keep Wales Tidy Litter Free Zone Scheme.

They have been given litter picking equipment through this scheme to ensure this can continue.

One of the projects was planting up tyres

The children also decided to try and raise funds to purchase flowers to plant in the area to help put a smile on residents faces.

Following a five mile sponsored walk, the children raised an amazing £1273.10 and decided to upcycle tyres to create colourful planters.

With support from parents, the children have worked hard to plant all of the tyres full of beautiful plants that will flower throughout the year.

They also included many tyres with herbs in that will enable the residents to use the herbs in their cooking.

Going forward, Year 2 will be continuing their community work by holding skill swapping sessions between themselves and older generations.

Residents of Prendergast have told the children how pleased they are with the work they have done and have offered to keep up the watering the plants over the Easter holidays for them.