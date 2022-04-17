OUR camera club members continue to be out and about capturing stunning scenes across Pembrokeshire and getting creative with theme ideas.

This week we challenged our members to take photos of something related to the letter 'B'. Here are some of our favourites.

Barafundle Bay. Picture: Zoe Turner

What remains of barracks at the old fort in Fishguard. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Bunny relaxing. Picture: Clarice Drake

Lone boat causing a ripple. Picture: Anthony Morris

Bullfinch resting on a branch. Picture: Rob Morris

Boats at Milford Marina. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Boat on calm waters. Picture: Jenny Ambler

A bee on blossom. Picture: Maria Perkins

Bridge over Bosherton. Picture: Helen Thomas

This beagle is a good dog. Picture: Cheri Cook

Blackpool Mill. Picture: Amanda Jane Davies

Bee hunting for some pollen. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries