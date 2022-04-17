There is plenty of excitement at Milford Haven Museum, after its reopening earlier this week, and many events planned for the upcoming year.
During the 2021 season, the museum was open for two months less than expected, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is cause for optimism for 2022.
The museum welcomed its first visitors on Monday, April 11, after two training sessions for this year’s volunteers. Last year, the volunteers still clocked up 2,000 hours.
With new events planned, along with a grant secured, chair of the board of trustees Cllr Colin Sharp is looking forward to what the year has to bring.
He said: “The museum has been lucky to secure a National Heritage Lottery Grant and this year we will be running several events alongside Milford Waterfront, ranging from storytelling to knot tying demonstrations and have a go sessions.
“All dates and information will be on our website and Facebook Page.
“We have been very busy during the winter months getting all the exhibitions ready for new visitors.
“It will be a exiting season this year with the new hotel open encouraging more visitors to Milford Haven.
"Please do come and see us, there is so much inside.”
