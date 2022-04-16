A Pembrokeshire distillery which uses locally-foraged botanicals in its drinks is raising a glass to the success of its first food hygiene inspection.
Stiill Wild, which is based in Cresselly, was set up by James Harrison-Allen at the start of the pandemic.
Its range of vermouths, and now gins, are inspired by the plants of the Pembrokeshire coast.
Still Wild's vermouth recently gained two stars in the Great Taste Awards, making it the highest-ranked vermouth in the UK and the second in the world.
Welcoming the issuing of Still Wild's 'scores on the doors' from the Food Standards Agency, James said: "As Pembrokeshire's newest distillery, we just had our first inspection the other day and received five stars!
"Bit of a delay being inspected (we started at the beginning of the pandemic) but very happy to get our score last week."
