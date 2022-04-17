The rural crime team of Dyfed-Powys Police patrolled the Pembrokeshire islands of Ramsey, Skokholm and Skomer this week, as part of Operation Seabird.
The crime team left the Pembrokeshire mainland, along with representatives of the RSPCA and Natural Resources Wales, warning operators of watercraft about the disturbances to wildlife which can be caused.
The multi-agency operation aims to protect the coastal wildlife from disturbances, much of which can be caused by watercrafts.
Nesting birds and marine wildlife are just some of the animal categories which have been known to be disturbed off the Pembrokeshire coast by people.
The operation also advises people on how to deal with seabird encounters. To read more about the operation, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/20069594.dyfed-powys-police-joins-forces-launch-operation-seabird/
