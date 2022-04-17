THE Dean and Chapter of St Davids Cathedral have announced the appointment of Mr Laurence John as the new assistant director of music.

Mr John, from Herefordshire, is currently the organ scholar at Exeter Cathedral, having previously filled the same post at Hereford Cathedral and at The Queen’s College, Oxford. He will take up his new position on 1 September 2022.

Announcing the appointment, the Dean of St Davids, the Very Reverend Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, said: "Laurence impressed us greatly, and I’m sure he will make a significant contribution to the Cathedral’s life and worship, musically and personally."

Responding to his appointment, Mr John said: "I am incredibly excited to be joining the Cathedral community at St Davids. To make music as part of worship in such a beautiful building, and to be part of a first-class team will be a great privilege.

MORE NEWS:

"Having worked under two former directors of music at St Davids, Geraint Bowen and Timothy Noon, I have for a long time been aware of the high standards the cathedral choirs work to. Playing my part in that continued story is a challenge I am very much looking forward to."

In this role Mr John succeeds Mr Simon Pearce, who was appointed in January as the Cathedral’s director of music (organist and master of choristers). Mr Pearce said: "I am delighted Laurence will be joining us. He comes with a great deal of experience already and will be a major asset to the music department. We look forward very much to extending him a warm welcome."

Welcoming the appointment, the Revd Canon Leigh Richardson, Sub-Dean, who oversees the Cathedral’s music department, said ‘Laurence brings considerable skills as an organist, and we’re very pleased he’ll be making his home with us here in the Cathedral community and close."