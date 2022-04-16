Police seized a car which was not meant to be on the road after a stop-check in Johnston overnight.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said today, Saturday Aptil 16, that the driver had been reported for driving without a licence or insurance and for having two defective tyres on the Volkswagen Polo vehicle.

The car, which had a SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) in force, 'was seized accordingly'. 

 