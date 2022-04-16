Police have been alerted to a group of youths who are taking advantage of elderly people by overcharging for jobs.

One senior citizen was reportedly 'marched' to a local shop to withdraw £500 requested for a job worth no more than £80.

Fortunately local people intervened before any cash was handed over.

The incident took place in Llanmiloe, near Pendine, yesterday morning, Friday April 15.

A warning has now gone out on Facebook to people to be aware of the group of youths - who have been going door-to-door asking to do jobs -  and asking people to notify elderly neighbours who may not see social media.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been notified and have been contacted for a comment.

 