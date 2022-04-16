“THE whole incident makes me feel sick. I have children who I have to explain what has happened. I feel so embarrassed.”
Those are the words of a woman who was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack at a Haverfordwest pub.
On April 12, Debbie Pritchard, of Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, was in Haverfordwest Magistrates Court facing a charge of assault.
The court heard that in November 2021, Pritchard, 44, was in the Castle pub where she punched a woman in the face, knocking out her two front teeth.
In a victim impact statement read out by prosecuting solicitor Ann Griffiths, the complainant said she could not believe what happened to her.
“The whole incident makes me feel sick and upset. I have children who I have to explain what has happened. I feel so embarrassed. I wish she hit me in the eye rather than the mouth. This was completely unprovoked and there was no need for it.”
Probation officer Julie Norman concurred with the victim that the attack was unprovoked, explaining to the court that when she spoke to Pritchard, she could not explain why she behaved the way she did.
In mitigation, defence solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd said his client was extremely remorseful and accepted whatever compensation the court deemed necessary.
Pritchard pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by beating.
She was made to pay compensation of £300 to the victim. Pritchard was also fined £80 and must pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.
The outstanding debt is to be paid back at a rate of £26 a month.
