PEMBROKESHIRE climate groups recently went to London to protest over fears about the climate and call on the government to do more to tackle climate change.

The groups, which included Extinction Rebellion, wanted to draw attention to what they think is the UK Government’s lack of an effective response to the crisis.

One of these in attendance in London was Jane Mansfield, a retired nurse, who said: "The UK claims to be a climate leader, and we should be showing the way by following a commitment to rapidly phasing out fossil fuels, but instead, the UK government is leading us in completely the wrong direction by looking at opening new oil and gas fields, and even extending collieries and introducing fracking.

"All of these would increase the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, and that is one of the main drivers of catastrophic climate change which is rapidly overtaking us.

“There are cheaper, faster options which will provide the energy we need. Why didn't their latest energy policy talk about home insulation, which would bring down heating costs for families and reduce carbon emissions?"

Climate protests held in London involved people from Pembrokeshire

Bim Mason, who lives near Pembroke, is a university lecturer who has been working in circus, masks and street theatre for 45 years.

He designs and makes ‘BigHeads’, huge masks of well-known politicians, which were used by the activists in the protests.

He said: "All we are just trying to do is alert people to the very big changes that are certain to be happening in the next few decades.

"It will affect all our lives whether we try to ignore it or not. The powers that be have their own short term interests so they are trying to sustain the illusion that we can continue as we are used to."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently spoke of world leaders failure to tackle climate change.