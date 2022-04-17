Police arrested a man in Haverfordwest early yesterday morning, Saturday April 16, for providing a positive roadside breath test.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "He has since been charged with drink-driving, having provided a lowest reading of over double the legal limit."
