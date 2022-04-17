Tenby lifeboatmen were first on the scene to help an injured beach-faller yesterday afternoon, Saturday April 16.
Tenby's inshore lifeboat was launched shortly before 3.30pm, following a report of someone having fallen and being injured on Pendine beach.
With no ambulance immediately available and the injured man in pain, the volunteer crew were quickly on the water and were at the scene in Pendine within 20 minutes.
After navigating the lifeboat through the surf, the helmsman put two crew members ashore to assess the casualty and to provide care. The crew were soon joined by members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team.
With the person in a lot of pain, having both hip and shoulder injuries, the crew liaised with the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, who sent their next available crew.
After assisting the ambulance crew to immobilise the casualty and carrying him to the ambulance, the lifeboat crew returned to the boat and made their way out through the surf, before heading back to Tenby, arriving at 6.05pm.
