GET ready to dive into the rich history of Haverfordwest as the town’s museum announces it is officially open for business.

The museum has been closed to visitors since October 2019, but now museum creator Dr Simon Hancock says all systems are go and the museum is ready for people to visit.

“We re-opened on April 11 which is the first time we opened our doors since October 2019,” said Dr Hancock.

“During the pandemic we were not able to have anyone come. What we really missed was the social interaction and I think that’s what the people of Haverfordwest missed too.

“Local people come here and enjoy seeing the displays, and remember - we are the only institution solely about Haverfordwest."

The museum opened on April 11

There are bold plans for the museum as it comes out of its Covid-induced hibernation, with a new display on show and plans for a living history display of a 17th Century civil war.

The museum’s latest showpiece is ‘Haverfordwest People’ which celebrates people from a variety of backgrounds, past and present, who are connected with the town. One of the notable people in the collection is actor Christian Bale of Batman fame, who was born in the town.

The museum located at Haverfordwest Castle is open until October

Cllr Tim Evans said the museum is a vital part of the town and he was delighted to have it back.

“It acts as a good focal point for people,” said Cllr Evans. “I think the future is bright for our museum.

“We want to see it used and appreciated.”

A new display show prominent people with a connection to Haverfordwest

It’s a viewpoint strongly agreed with by Dr Hancock who is relieved to see the museum make it through the pandemic. Now he can’t wait to see the show roll on.

“We are just looking forward to getting back into the swing of things and hoping for a really good season.”

The museum will be open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm until October 31. Dogs are welcome, provided they are on a lead.