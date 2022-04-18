A MAN received a suspended prison sentence after being caught with over £3,000 of cannabis in Pembrokeshire.
In February 2021 Maurice Lowe, of Wroughton, England, was found with 326.72 grams of cannabis in his possession.
Prosecuting solicitor Ann Griffiths described how Lowe was found with three vacuum-packed packages in his car near Slebech.
The street value of the drugs was said to be just over £3,600.
Ms Griffiths described how 15 'surreptitiously-written' text messages were found on Lowe's mobile phone to try disguise deals which were being attempted to be made.
Prosecution was pushing for Lowe to be sentenced at Crown Court where a harsher punishment could be handed down.
In mitigation, defence solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd argued Lowe's case could in fact be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
Mr Lloyd pointed out a number of factors in Lowe's case that brought the level of severity down to magistrates' level.
He said it was borderline whether the case should actually be sent to Crown Court and that Lowe performed a limited role in the supply under direction of others.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 12, Lowe, 48, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
Magistrates chose to sentence Lowe at the court, handing down a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
Lowe was also ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work to be completed by April 2023.
Lowe will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £128.
The outstanding debts are to be paid by May 10.
