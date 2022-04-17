SPORT PEMBROKESHIRE PROFILE: CARRIE SLACK

Facing the interview questions this month is Welsh international footballer Carrie Slack.

Carrie works with Sport Pembrokeshire as a peripatetic PE tutor and from her own experiences knows the importance of young people getting to try and enjoy sports at an early age.

A talented sportswoman, Carrie excelled at a range of different sports from swimming to cross-country and hockey.

But football was always going to be the first love and Carrie made history by becoming the first girl to ever be selected for the Pembrokeshire County u12s side.

Carrie said: “It all began playing for Tenby AFC, and I went on to represent Wales at u14, u16 and u19 level. The pinnacle of my sporting career was gaining my first Welsh cap.

“At senior football, my most successful achievements were winning the Welsh Premier League cup and the Welsh cup with Swansea City ladies.”

Unfortunately a serious injury kept Carrie out of action for two years but during this time she was offered a coaching role with the County U12s side.

“From here my coaching career escalated,” Carrie said.

“I started coaching voluntarily at summer camps, I was offered casual paid work with Sport Pembs, through whom I also went on to gain many coaching qualifications in different sports.

“After finishing my degree in sport science and travelling out to America to coach, I now work full time for Sport Pembs.”

Among those who Carrie has coached is Wales and Orlando Pride footballer Angharad James.

Carrie added: “Throughout my coaching career I have come across many sporting stars in their own individual way. Angharad is one in particular who I feel very privileged to have coached and extremely proud of her many achievements and the role model she has become.”

As a peripatetic PE tutor, Carrie now works across Pembrokeshire and aims to provide children the opportunity and support to learn skills in a fun and enjoyable environment.

The hope is that it will help inspire young people to regularly engage in physical activity now and into the future.

As well as the obvious health and physical benefits, the focus is also on nurturing children’s all-round development to increase self-confidence, self-awareness and motivation.

“Physical activity can help children grow physically, mentally and socially,” Carrie said.

“It provides children with the perfect outlet to keep them active while having fun.

“Studies have shown that exercise helps in the prevention of stress and anxiety. Sport also enhances social skills as it naturally provides an interactive and collaborative setting.

“The list of values a child can learn and acquire through physical activity and sport is endless, which is why investing in physical activity and sports in schools and communities is vital towards raising healthy happy children.”

Speaking of her hopes for sport in schools in the future, Carrie said: “Moving forward I hope that all schools have the provision to deliver high quality, engaging PE lessons and extended school programmes that meets children’s individual needs and inspires them to go on and lead an active and healthy lifestyle.”

