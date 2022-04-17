Crymych are through to the semi-finals of the Pembrokeshire Knockout Cup after they notched an 11-0 win at Milford Haven in a hard-fought battle.
Iolo Phillips went over for the only try of the game, with Adam Phillips slotting two penalties to see off a determined effort from the home side.
Pembroke Dock Harlequins are also though to the semi-finals of the knockout after they registered a battling 17-13 home win over Haverfordwest.
Jack Price scored two tries for the Quins, with Euan McDonald slotting both conversions and a penalty to edge them through to the last four.
Haverfordwest took the tie right to the wire with tries from Jack Evans and Matthew John, with Jake Morgan kicking the extra three points.
Already through to the semi-finals are Tenby United, who beat Aberystwyth 20-18, and Whitland, who defeated Fishguard and Goodwick 11-9.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here