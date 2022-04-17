HAVERFORDWEST AFC moved two points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier Play-Off Conference with two games to go after a solid 2-0 win over Barry Town United on Friday.

The Bluebirds, who were due to travel to Deeside Stadium to take on Connah’s Quay Nomads on Monday, will host Cardiff Metropolitan in their final league match on Saturday, April 23.

Manager Nicky Hayen could take plenty of heart from an encouraging win at the Ogi Bridge Meadow, which saw two well-taken goals from Jordan Davies secure another important win.

Keeper Lee Idzi denied Kayne McLaggon from the penalty spot to maintain the clean sheet, but the Bluebirds' 10th league win was thoroughly deserved as they moved top of the table.

The match was to end on a disappointing note, however, as substitute Alhagi Touray Sisay had to be carried off the field on a stretcher after sustaining an injury to his collar bone.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that the striker suffered a dislocated shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season," said a club statement.

"We wish to thank the medical team and, in particular, Dr Richard Thompson, for their swift actions and for carrying out their work with such professionalism.

"Touray Sisay was taken to hospital for further treatment, and has now returned home to start his recovery.

"We would like to wish Alhagi well for the weeks and months ahead, as he works to return to full fitness."

Kurtis Rees and Ricky Watts came in for the suspended Alaric Jones and the injured Kyle Patten, who failed a fitness test before kick-off, and County controlled much of the opening half.

Nobody was able to get onto the end of Jordan Davies' teasing ball across the face of goal, before Kieran Lewis’ first time effort went wide after some good work from Ben Fawcett.

the Bluebirds made the breakthrough on 19 minutes, however, when Fawcett put Jordan Davies into space, and he weaved inside Evan Press and fired home past visiting keeper Mike Lewis.

Yr Adar Gleision ar y blaen! 🔵



Gôl unigol wych gan Jordan Davies! 👏



19' @HaverfordwestFC 1-0 Y Barri #JDCymruPremier pic.twitter.com/gTOKxLTryG — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) April 15, 2022

Soon after Davies’ curling effort from the left side went narrowly wide of the right post, and Henry Jones’ shot from inside the area took a deflection before being pushed behind by Lewis.

With the Bluebirds now firmly on top, Fawcett expertly picked out Jordan Davies, who was unable to properly connect, and Fawcett’s then saw his header blocked on the goal line.

County maintained momentum in the second half, with Jazz Richards’ ball into the area nearly finding Fawcett - but just before the hour mark Hayen's men doubled their advantage.

Lewis’ pass upfield played Fawcett into acres of space, and his pinpoint cross into the area picked out Jordan Davies who beat Mikey George to the ball to fire home the second goal.

McLaggon had a golden chance to halve the deficit when Kurtis Rees was adjudged to have fouled Clayton Green, but Idzi got down low to his left to push the away his spot kick.

Rhys Kavanagh also shot inches wide for the visitors, but at the other end substitute Jack Wilson sent a shot just wide in the closing stages as County looked to finish on a high.

The result is enough to lift the Bluebirds up to seventh, and top of the Play-Off Conference, after rivals Cardiff Metropolitan University lost 2-0 at Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Hwlffordd yn dringo i’r 7fed ac yn sicrhau eu lle yn y gynghrair am dymor arall wedi’r fuddugoliaeth dros Y Barri



Uchafbwuntiau: @HaverfordwestFC 2-0 @BarryTownUnited pic.twitter.com/3qLEeCs4Xo — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) April 15, 2022

HAVERFORDWEST: Idzi, Richards, D. Rees (C), Scotcher, George, Watts, K. Rees, Lewis (Touray Sisay 81′, Worley 90′), H. Jones (Wilson 66′), Fawcett, J. Davies. Substitutes not used: Z. Jones, Humphreys, L. Davies

Yellow cards: D. Rees 30′, Idzi 62′, K. Rees 66′, J. Davies 78′

BARRY TOWN: Lewis, Abbruzzese, Cooper (Hugh 70′), Press, George, Hood (Jones 81′), Wharton, Green (Cotterill 69′), Kavanagh (Jarvis 80′), McLaggon, Day (Sainty 70′). Substitutes not used: Absalom, Bennett

Yellow cards: Day 42′, Abbruzzese 88′

Attendance: 543