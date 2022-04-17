The UK’s finest Big Band vocalist comes to Narberth next week
There will be a night of stylish swing at The Plas Hotel, Narberth on Thursday April 21 when Jeff Hooper performs with The John Gibbon Trio.
Jeff was the singer with the famous Syd Lawrence Orchestra for 15 years, and now has his own big band.
His work is prolific, from concert tours with the BBC Big Band, weekly radio shows, luxury cruises and regular performances across the UK in some of the world’s top jazz clubs, with a regular gig at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in London.
Early in his career Jeff worked with Matt Monro (who taught him how to tie a bow tie!), Morecambe and Wise, and Stephane Grapelli.
He sang with Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Tom Jones at the opening of the National Assembly of Wales, and is a great favourite on BBC Radio 2.
Jeff is a friend of the great lyricist Hal David of Bacharach and David fame, and has performed new songs by him at David’s request.
Jeff likes to give really well-presented shows with entertaining dialogue, and combined with his magnificent singing, this has made him a popular figure on the music scene.
Jeff does many high profile shows with his big band, paying tribute to the classic American songbook of singers such as Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennet, and for Narberth Jazz he and The John Gibbon Trio will present an intimate take on these great singers and others.
For tickets and all news about Narberth Jazz projects, see narberthjazz.wales
- Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here