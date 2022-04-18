Medicines, baby needs, toiletries, backpacks and huge amounts of food are just some of the items that the money being raised by Team Littlefoot's ongoing Ukraine Appeal is helping to buy.
The Saundersfoot group has already raised £3,000 and the money goes directly to their contact in Hungary, Sandra Knibbs Herter, who lives between Budapest and the Ukraine border.
Yesterday, Sunday April 17, a very successful Busking for Ukraine was held in the Sensory Gardens, Saundersfoot local musicians Steve Whiddett, Tom Newman, Rod Haynes and Sandalwood.
Fundraising continues next weekend when on Saturday, April 23, the Carmarthen Ukelele Band will be busking in the Sensory Gardens from noon to 2pm, followed by Steve Whiddett.
READ MORE: More than £500 raised at Pembrokeshire's Walk for Ukraine
On Sunday April 24, another Walk for Ukraine has been planned; starting at 9.30 am by Bertie the Sea Bass on Amroth's seafront.
It's £5 per person to join the walk,which will be a two-and-a-half to three mile easy circular walk on flat, even tracks, lanes and footpaths passing through Colby Woodland Gardens.
There a halfway stop will be taken at the Bothy Tearooms for a rest, chat, a cuppa and a slice of Penny's delicious homemade cake.
Those not wishing to do the full distance can join in or arrange to be picked up at Colby.
Walkers are encouraged to wear something yellow and blue to show support for the Ukraine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here