NARBERTH RFC powered past Maesteg Quins in the WRU Championship scoring an unanswered 30 second half points to beat the Quins 13-30 at South Parade.

The Otters went in at half-time 13-0 down against a Quins outfit having a strong season, sitting firmly in mid-table with five victories and five losses coming into the game.

The Quins got the better start racing ahead with a 13 point lead but tries in the second half from George McDonald (two), Ashley Sutton, and Josh Davies dragged the Narberth over the line giving the Otters their seventh victory of the season.

According to reports form the club the game versus Cross Keys, which was abandoned on April 9 due to Cross Keys being unable to raise a team, is cancelled after a re-arranged fixture date could not be agreed upon.

The decision brings a premature end to Narberth’s season with the Otters sitting fifth in the table with seven wins, five losses and amassing 35 points.

There was success for Otters youth side which won the Youth Cup final in a tough contest against Crymych Youth.

Narberth’s youth side beat Crymych Youth 18-14 at the Lloyd Lewis Ground to raise the cup.

Narberth Youth with the Youth Cup. Photo PowerpixUK

Narberth beat Crymych in the final. Photo PowerpixUK

There was also another special match played at the Lloyd Lewis Ground at the weekend when the Dick Perry XV took on the Gryff Morgan XV in honour of former supporter Dicky Parry who died of MND and former Gryff Morgan who is also no longer with us.

Incredibly the club raised £20,000 for MND research and mental health charity MIND.

On the day and the amount of money raised, a club spokesperson said: “It was an absolutely amazing day. A huge crowd turned out to watch the past players take on the present.

“Oliver Lee Spencer Cook arrived with the match ball delivered all the way from the Liberty Stadium.

“The U7/8 played there curtain raiser before coaches Nathan Evans and Dylan Walsh got their boots on for the main event.

“A massive thanks to MC Dafydd Walters, but most of all thanks to the everyone who donated prizes and most importantly everyone who purchased auction prizes and raffle tickets.

"We raised an incredible £20,000, thinking we might get to £10,000. An absolutely incredible day.”

Narberth raised £20,000 in a charity match. Photo PowerpixUK

Narberth first team vs Maesteg Quins: A Sutton; N Gale; J Davies; A Rees; J Rogers; J Hutchings; G McDonald; T Slater; R Evans; A Jenkins; B Davies; R Owens; C Rees Jones; R Rees (C); J Hamer;

Replacements: T Clarke; S Phillips; J Jenkins; D Smith; W Hughes