The pews are being dusted off in an historic Pembrokeshire chapel which has enjoyed a resurgence as a quirky venue for world music.

The former coalminers' chapel at Burnett's Hill, near Martletwy, has been closed since the pandemic, and latterly its recent music performances have taken place at the local venue the Snooty Fox.

But it has now been decided to open the doors again at the 200-year-old Burnett's Hill Chapel for the June 9 concert, featuring The Red Wine Serenaders.

"The chapel trustees are very keen for the building to be used as the venue for at least one of this summer's concerts, having been out of action since March 2020," explained event organiser Keith Johnson.

"While there are no Covid restrictions in force at the moment, we are very conscious that the virus hasn't gone away and that many people are still nervous about indoor gatherings.

"We will therefore be taking such measures as leaving the chapel windows and doors open throughout the concert (so wear a coat!), while also restricting ticket numbers to 75 instead of our usual 100.

"Hopefully this will mean that everyone can stay safe while once again enjoying the unique chapel atmosphere." The Red Wine Serenaders

The Red Wine Serenaders are Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi from northern Italy and will be performing on Juner

Former European Blues Challenge Winners, they play country blues and ragtime, hokum and jug band music from the 20s and 30s, keeping this musical heritage alive by faithfully reproducing its original sound while giving it a modern twist.

A hugely entertaining duo, they play strictly acoustic instruments such as ukuleles, washboard, kazoo, acoustic and resophonic guitars.

The concerts featuring the Yves Lambert Trio on Wednesday August 3 and Old Baby Mackerel on Friday September 23 will be held at the Snooty Fox.

Tickets for all concerts are £12 each and can be reserved by phoning 01646 651725.

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/