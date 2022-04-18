UNBEATEN leaders Goodwick United ended their Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Hakin United on Tuesday, April 12, with Sion O’Sullivan’s goal cancelling out Leon Luby’s opener.

This result meant that, in the current league table, defending champions Hakin are unable to catch up with Goodwick.

However, the leaders are not being named champions yet, pending a potential investigation from the league.

This means that there is still a chance that Hakin United could be crowned champions - but the Vikings must first complete a gruelling end to the season and keep closing the gap.

Two days after the draw against Goodwick, Luby and Shane Walsh both scored braces on Thursday as the Vikings thrashed Pennar Robins 6-0 away from home. Jack Britton and Justin Harding also netted.

Vital points were dropped on Saturday, however, away at Clarbeston Road, after a late Steffan Williams header cancelled out Walsh’s first-half opener.

The games do not end there for Hakin, as they have a trip to Merlins Bridge on Tuesday, April 19, before a home game to finish the league on Thursday, April 21 - having played five games in 10 days.

Carew have finished the season in third place after they shone in a double header against Fishguard Sports, playing them twice in three days and winning by an aggregate score of 14-2.

Jordan Richards scored four goals in a 7-2 win on Thursday, April 14, with Adam Muskett also firing a hat-trick, whilst Nial Kinsella and Iwan Lilley both scored for the away side.

On Saturday, the two teams faced each other again in the north of the county, with Muskett shining this time netting five times.

Jack Lear and Joseph Williams also scored for Carew, with no reply from the home side.

The only other game from the past week saw Jordan Williams also shine by scoring five goals, this time for Merlins Bridge in their 8-0 home win over Hundleton last Tuesday.

Ben Davies, Joshua Thomas and Will Haworth also scored for the home side.