The first National Laverbread Day has been celebrated in ship-shape style at a former priates' haunt in Pembrokeshire.
The commemorative day has been founded by Jonathan Williams of the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company and the Cafe Mor street food outlet. Its inaugural event took place on Friday at his new pub - and Cafe Mor's new location - at the Old Point House at Angle.
The day saw people enjoying laverbread dishes from Cafe Mor,
free laverbread samples
and music from Whitland Male Voice choir.
Jonathan Williams said: "A fantastic day of celebrating all things laverbread.
"This is just the start and we have already started planning the next National Laverbread Day for April 14 2023."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here