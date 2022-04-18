The first National Laverbread Day has been celebrated in ship-shape style at a former priates' haunt in Pembrokeshire.

The commemorative day has been founded by Jonathan Williams of the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company and the Cafe Mor street food outlet. Its inaugural event took place on Friday at his new pub - and Cafe Mor's new location - at the Old Point House at Angle.

Western Telegraph: Picture: Owen Howells PhotographyPicture: Owen Howells Photography

The day saw people enjoying laverbread dishes from Cafe Mor,

free laverbread samples

and music from Whitland Male Voice choir.

Jonathan Williams said:  "A fantastic day of celebrating all things laverbread.

"This is just the start and we have already started planning the next National Laverbread Day for April 14 2023."

 