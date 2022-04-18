Vaccination centres across the Hywel Dda Health Board are open for drop-ins during the Easter holidays, with fourth vaccines being rolled out across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Over the school holidays, vaccination centres are open for drop-ins, which are open for anybody aged 12 and over wishing to have their first, second or booster vaccines.

The opening times for the centres across the region between April 11 and April 24 are:

Haverfordwest MVC

Sunday to Thursday – 10am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday – 10am to 2.30pm

Tenby MVC

Friday and Sunday – 10am to 8pm

Saturday – Appointments only

Carmarthen MVC

Sunday to Thursday – 10am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday – 10am to 2.30pm

Llanelli MVC

Sunday to Thursday – 10am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday – 10am to 2.30pm

Cwm Cou MVC

Monday to Sunday – 10am to 8pm

Except Monday, April 18 – 10am to 2.30pm

Aberystwyth MVC

Sunday to Thursday – 10am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday – 10am to 2.30pm

The health board remains busy throughout the Easter holidays, with a spokesperson saying: “Our GP practices and hospitals are busy and we still need to follow specific requirements for the safe treatment of those patients with COVID-19 and those without.

“We are working with our local authorities as there are difficulties in discharging some patients due to similar staffing challenges the social care sector is facing. This means we have very limited beds available to accommodate patients who need admission.

“Our teams are helping patients by their clinical priority, but this does mean that in some cases, waits in our Emergency Departments are hours long and far in excess of what we would strive to deliver.

“If you need medical help, please think carefully about the services you choose.

"Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment.

"If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is well enough to go home, but is waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may be able to help them to get home more quickly if you and your family are in a position to support them at home.”