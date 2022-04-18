The police traffic control unit has released details of its most recent speed camera checkpoints which are now operating throughout Pembrokeshire.
Each checkpoint is being controlled by GoSafe.
Their marked vans and motorcyclists operate from a number of key areas throughout the county, monitoring the speed of road users and, if speed limits are being flouted, arresting the offenders and other road violators.
Each monitoring vehicle is manned by trained officers and police staff. Once they form the opinion that a vehicle is exceeding the speed limit, they use recording equipment to confirm the speed and, if in excess of the legal limit, will issue a charge and court prosecution.
The GoSafe Speedscope devices can record a vehicle’s speed from a distance of up to 1,000 metres.
The time, speed, distance, site coding and direction in which the vehicle is travelling is all recorded on the image of the offending driver.
The Pembrokeshire checkpoints included in the roundup are: A477 Llanteg; A478 Pentlepoir/near school; A4139 The Green; A4076 Steynton Road/near school; B4331 St Davids Road, Letterston; B4313 Rosebush; A487 Dinas Cross; A487 Newport; A487 Eglwyswrw.
