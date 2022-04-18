Oriel Q Gallery, Narberth breaks into spring with Span, a show of abstract sculpture and drawings by internationally-known Welsh artist Dilys Jackson.
Based in Butetown Cardiff's Artists Studios, Dilys works in stone, iron, steel, wood and paper to express her interests in land forms and the environment.
The show opens on Friday April 29, and in this relatively small gallery, Dilys sshares her present interest with pollen - appropriate now with the season bringing everything into flower. She expands the tiny microscopic particles of pollen into satisfyingly solid tangible sculptural forms.
Oriel Q volunteer Susan Sands said: "This is a great opportunity to see work by someone who wanted, at the tender age of seven, to become a sculptor, and is now at the height of her powers."
The exhibition, at Oriel Q Narberth, 11, Market Street, Narberth SA67 4AX is open from 10am to 5pm Wednesdays to Saturdays from Friday April 29 to Saturday May 28
For more information, see orielqnarberth.com or phone 01834 218394.
