Concerns have been raised over Welsh water services bosses being awarded hundreds of thousands in bonuses, despite raw sewage being pumped into Welsh waterways.
The bosses of Dwr Cymru / Welsh Water have been awarded over £930,000 in bonuses over the past two years, while the bosses of Severn Trent, were awarded bonuses of £5.56 million.
An analysis of company house records shows that executives at Dwr Cymru were paid £2.6million in 2020 and 2021, including £931,000 in bonuses, benefits and incentives.
Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds said: “Both Labour in Wales and the Conservatives in England are allowing water companies to pump raw sewage into our precious rivers and lakes while awarding themselves obscene bonuses.
“I’ve watched first-hand as my local river struggles to survive. It has been given just two years until it is declared biologically dead. We cannot put off action any longer.
“Welsh Liberal Democrat plans for a sewage bonus ban would stop water company execs being paid a penny in bonuses more until our waterways are protected from sewage dumps.
"These bosses should be made to hand back the millions of pounds already received in bonuses to help clean up their mess.”
