Pembrokeshire County Council has launched the ‘It Starts In School’ campaign, highlighting the importance of children attending school every day.
This comes after a drop of five per cent in school attendance in Pembrokeshire across the last two years, from 94-95 per cent to 89-90 per cent.
The campaign looks at what makes coming to school special, including more than grades and education, focusing on the social aspects of school.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Success, creativity, friendship, resilience, support… it starts in school.
“When children miss school, they miss more than classes – they’re missing important social and development opportunities that will shape their future. Because school is more than grades, timetables, and homework – it’s friendships, shared memories, and character building.
“Regular attendance is more important than ever. Even 95 per cent attendance results in 9.5 days of school being missed in a year. And being just 5 minutes late everyday still adds up to 3 missed days.”
The county council will be publishing talks and interviews with local people, parents, students and teachers about the importance of school attendance over the coming months.
The local authority will also be unveiling its television advert on the campaign this Friday, April 22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here