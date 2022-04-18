Haverfordwest County's destiny is still in their hands as they prepare to go into their final league match of the season at home to Cardiff Metroplitan University this weekend.

Despite a 3-0 defeat to Connah's Quay on Easter Monday, victory over the Archers would still guarantee top spot in the Cymru Premier Play-Off Conference - and a chance to qualify for the Scottish Challlenge Cup.

Ahead of their crucial showdown, Cardiff Met are one point clear after a 5-0 win over bottom club Cefn Druids on Monday, but Nicky Hayen's side could overhaul them if they can take the three points on Saturday.

A promising start from the Bluebirds had seen Ricky Watts' hooked shot deflected behind, and Henry Jones' clever ball over the top played in Ben Fawcett, whose right footed shot flew just wide.

At the other end Byron Harrison flicked the ball into the area, and then Lee Idzi saved, before Danny Holmes’ long throw-in found Byron Harrison who nodded on, but the ball just eluded Aeron Edwards.

It was Callum Morris who opened the scoring for Nomads on the half hour mark from the penalty spot, following a handball in the box.

Callum Morris yn rhwydo o'r smotyn i roi Cei Connah ar y blaen



30' @the_nomads 1-0 Hwlffordd pic.twitter.com/PfbL4hyo8J — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) April 18, 2022

Goalscorer Morris then sent a wicked ball towards the back post, where Aeron Edwards’ looping header went over the bar, and Declan Poole raced down the right and found the unmarked Paulo Mendes, whose header went just wide.

It became 2-0 just before the interval, however, when Byron Harrison nodded the back across goal, leaving Morris with an easy finish to make it 2-0 and equal Mike Wilde’s tally of 81 League goals for the club.

Callum Morris yn rhwydo ei ail wrth i Gei Connah arwain ar yr egwyl Egwyl | @the_nomads 2-0 Hwlffordd pic.twitter.com/T20Pj1WgVk — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) April 18, 2022

After the break, Jack Wilson broke free for Haverfordwest and looked to curl a cross into the danger zone, but Danny Holmes did remarkably well to defend the ball - and on 57 minutes the home points were in the bag.

Declan Poole cut in from the right and sent a left-footed curler into the top corner, leaving keeper Idzi with no chance of saving - and at 3-0 there was no way back for the Bluebirds.

Elliot Scotcher’s delivery was cleared comfortably by Nomads, but for the hosts, Jamie Mullan crossed towards Craig Curran, who connected with his header, only to be denied by a save from Idzi.

In injury time, Paulo Mendes found Jamie Insall inside the area, but his effort was saved by Idzi as Nomads finished strongly - ensuring that they went the whole of phase two without conceding a goal at Deeside.

And so it all comes down to the final game at the Ogi Bridge Meadow on Saturday, where the Bluebirds are hoping that good home support will help them get over the line - with free entry for all.

Kick-off on Saturday is 12:45pm.