A man was arrested on suspicion of drug and motoring offences, after his vehicle was stop checked while he was driving through Pembrokeshire yesterday (Monday, April 18).
He was stop checked in Pembroke Dock on Monday, April 18, where he was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
He was also arrested by officers during the stop check for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
He was then taken to custody, where he provided further blood samples for his drug driving offence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.”
