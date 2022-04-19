Police officers attended Broad Haven beach in the second episode of Rookie Cops, the BBC documentary focusing on new officers in the Dyfed-Powys police force area.

It was screened on BBC 1 last night (Monday, April 18) and is available to watch again on the BBC iPlayer.

Sections of the show focused on Stuart, and his tutor Gareth Potter, as they attended the beach after receiving reports of two dogs trapped in a hot van on a summer’s day.

Stuart joined the force after a career in the army, and often finds people not understanding his strong Scottish accent as one of the biggest troubles about working in Pembrokeshire.

Nicknamed ‘Inspector Gadget’ for the sheer amount of equipment he carried, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Stuart’s prepared for all eventualities and incidents we attend as police officers – carrying a range of kit including a tourniquet.”

Stuart and Gareth leaving the station in Milford Haven. Picture: BBC

Once the beach incident had been dealt with, Stuart and Gareth spent some time walking along the beach, talking to the people of Pembrokeshire enjoying the summer weather.

A police spokesperson added: “You’ll often see our officers stopping to chat to people out on their beat, just like Stu and Pottsy.

“The relationship we have with our communities is vitally important to us, and we’ll always take the opportunity to build this.”

Other parts of the episode looked at Lisa in Lampeter looking for a man who had allegedly breached a domestic violence protection order, and Phil in Llanelli arresting a man on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and stalking.

The next episode airs on Monday, April 25, with the first and second episode available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Broad Haven beach. Picture: BBC