A Haverfordwest man is to appear before magistrates for trial charged with taking a bicycle without the owner’s consent.
Jamie Wilkinson, 20, of Gerald Road, Haverfordwest is accused of taking the bike on March 25.
After being apprehended by police, he was searched and found to be in position of an illegal class B drug, namely 27g of cannabis.
Wilkinson denies taking the bike, however he admitted possessing the illegal drugs when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.
The matter was adjourned to June 13 for trial and Wilkinson was released on unconditional bail.
