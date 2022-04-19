HAVERFORDWEST County FC has been immortalised in a Subbuteo set.

Supporter Jason Wilson, 51, of Haverfordwest recently finished the team and posted the photos on Twitter.

11 players take 10 to 12 hours to decorate

The Western Telegraph spoke to Mr Wilson, who revealed he had a stroke over two years ago, and making the team has aided his recovery.

Mr Wilson said the intricacy of decorating the team helps with his hand-eye co-ordination and concentration.

Initially a Huddersfield Town FC supporter, Mr White moved to Pembrokeshire 10 years ago when his wife got a job in the area.

He suffered a stroke and was released from hospital just before Covid hit, recovering at home for a year before returning to work last January as a member of the learning development department of the health board.

Mr White is originally a Huddersfield Town supporter

Mr Wilson began going to Haverfordwest games having given up his Huddersfield season ticket after suffering his stroke.

He said he had an itch to get back watching live sport.

Having watched Huddersfield against giants such as Liverpool and Man Utd in the Premier League he might not witness the same standard in the Cymru Premier, but Mr Wilson is impressed with how Haverfordwest have done this season.

“They have done quite well,” said Mr Wilson. “The chairman made a decision at the right time to change managers.

"Wayne was a fantastic servant for the club but Nicky has a more tactical nous in my opinion.”

Making the team has aided in his recovery from a stroke

Each Subbuteo starting 11 takes about 10 to 12 hours to complete with Mr Wilson reckoning he has over 40 kits.

His love of Subbuteo runs deep, having played the iconic game most his life, even entering the Subbuteo Open held in Cardiff.

“It’s a nice hobby from my youth,” explained Mr Wilson, “which I can still do now in my 50s with my mates.”

Mr Wilson has over 40 kits

Mr Wilson is an avid collector of kits and says anyone with a kit they don’t need, he’d love to have a look. Get in touch on his twitter at @JasonWi16836064.