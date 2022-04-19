Y Ficar, Eryr Wen, Malcolm Neon, Angylion Stanley, Y Diawled, Rocyn and Maffia Mr Huws are just some of the popular groups that come to mind when reminisching the music scene of 1980s Wales.

And what they all have in common is that they released songs under the Cardigan-based Fflach label.

“The contribution Fflach has made – both musically to so many artists and to the Welsh rock scene in general - has been invaluable,” said broadcaster and presenter Richard Rees.

A special television programme, Fflach: Dathlu’r 40 on Saturday 23 April, S4C will broadcast a recent concert at Theatr y Mwldan, Cardigan to mark the 40th anniversary of Fflach.

The programme includes performances by some of the label’s leading artists – Catsgam, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Ryland Teifi, Einir Dafydd, Lowri Evans, Gwenda Owen and a special apperance by triple harp pioneer Llio Rhydderch.

The evening was also a tribute to the two Cardigan brothers, the late Richard and Wyn Jones, who formed the Group Ail Symudiad in 1978, and then founded Fflach in 1981.

The studios were originally located in a chapel vestry, and over the years many artists recorded with them, from MC Mabon to Llio Rhydderch.

The label set out to record songs by new groups that were emerging at the time.

In the programme, various artists share their memories of the two brothers who contributed so much to Welsh popular culture.

Richard Rees said: “Actually, what you had was two very ordinary men from Cardigan who did some very unusual things, because they put Cardigan on the map in Wales for sure.

"When you think of some of the leading names that we now know on the Welsh rock scene – Jess, Dom, Diawled – they probably wouldn’t have had the opportunity with other record companies at the time.

“You couldn’t get anyone less like rock stars than Richard and Wyn Fflach” added Mr Rees.

"“They had their feet on the ground even when their heads were in the clouds. The town and its people were their passion.

"The town and the people were the subject of many of their songs.

"And even though they’re about so much more than that, creating music, they created a business that was well known throughout Wales, Cardigan was at the heart of everything they did.”

Singer Einir Dafydd also has fond memories of her time recording at Fflach’s studio.

“By the time I was a teenager, I formed a band with Dafydd and Osian my cousins," she said.

"Then we had the opportunity to record with Richard and Wyn – we were so lucky.

"We‘d go for lunch to town, and that was Wyn’s highlight. Walking around Cardigan with him was like walking around with a celebrity; everyone knew him.

"Looking back, they were really good times.”

Fflach: Dathlu’r 40 will be screened on Saturday 23 April on S4C. English and Welsh subtitles available.

It will also be available on demand at S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms. It is a Rondo Media production for S4C.