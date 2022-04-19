A train was delayed for an hour over the Easter holidays, as police were called to the line between Milford Haven and Haverfordwest, looking for a missing person.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with British Transport Police officers, took part in the search for the missing woman, following concern for her welfare being on the train line.
The 5.30pm train which left Milford Haven at that time on Easter Sunday, April 17, was stopped before arriving in Haverfordwest, as the search took place.
Officers were successful in finding the missing woman, who was taken from the scene safely.
A spokesperson from the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line in Haverfordwest at 6.10pm on 17 April following concern for the welfare of a woman.
“Officers attended and she was taken to a place of safety.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson added: “Police were in the area searching for a missing person who was found.”
